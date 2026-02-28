Papon on 22 years of marriage with Shweta: 22 years of her being right, I’m still learning

Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) Known for belting out hits such as "Jiyein Kyun,” "Kaun Mera," and “Moh Moh Ke Dhaage" to name a few, singer Papon is celebrating 22 years of marital bliss with his wife Shweta Mahanta, and marked the occasion with a humorous note dedicated to his lady love.

Papon took to Instagram, where he shared a picture featuring him and his wife sitting on a scooty during their vacation in Goa.

He started the post with: “22 years of tying the knot, 22 years of her being right.”

Adding with a touch of humour, “I’m still learning.”

The singer shared that while they have been together for 29 years, their bond continues to be filled with adventures.

“29 years together and yet I Love our adventures and chaos, and that “what are we having for dinner?” Everyday!! My favorite person to laugh with, argue with and do absolutely nothing with.”

Papon expressed gratitude for her constant presence in his life. He also raised a toast to many more adventures in the journey ahead.

“Here is to many more adventures in the journey ahead. Thank you for everything Happy 22nd wedding anniversary to us. And thank you everyone for the wishes. @shweta.mahanta,” he concluded the post.

Papon started his musical journey in the year 1998 with the Assamese song "Nasaba Sokule" from the album Snigdha Junak. In 2004, he released his first album, Junaki Raati.

He made his debut in Bollywood with the song "Om mantra" from the film Strings - bound by faith in 2006. In 2011, his song was "Jiyein Kyun" from the movie Dum Maro Dum which was his first big hit.

In 2014, he sang "Lakeerein", which is a poem by Gulzar, for the film Kya Dilli Kya Lahore and "Sun RI Bavli" for Nagesh Kukunoor's film Lakshmi.

He lent his vocal prowess for the track "Bulleya" for the film Sultan in 2016. Papon's 2018 song "Baba Bolta Hain Bas Ho Gaya", from the movie Sanju, comments on differences between the real Sanju and the "reel" Sanju.

