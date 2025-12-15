‘Papa’ Karan Singh Grover turns photographer for Bipasha Basu, her ‘bestie’ Devi

Mumbai, Dec 15 (IANS) Actress Bipasha Basu shared a heart-melting moment from her family as husband Karan Singh Grover slipped into the role of photographer for her and their daughter Devi.

Taking to Instagram, Bipasha dropped an adorable picture featuring herself with her little “bestie” Devi .In the picture, the little one is perched comfortably on Bipasha’s lap, while the gentle winter sun falls softly across the actress’ face, adding a warm, golden glow.

Bipasha wrote: “Me & My Bestie. (camera emoji) Papa.”

Bipasha and Karan tied the knot in April 2016 in a grand ceremony attended by close friends and family. They welcomed their daughter Devi on November 12, 2022.

The actress is known for her work in the thriller and horror genres and for several dance numbers. She made her acting debut with the thriller Ajnabee in 2001. Her first leading role was in the horror film Raaz.

Her career progressed with a leading role in the erotic thriller Jism, No Entry, Dhoom 2, Corporate, Phir Hera Pheri, All the Best: Fun Begins, Race, Bachna Ae Haseeno.

In the 2010s, she starred in the horror films Raaz 3D, Aatma, Creature 3D and Alone.

This was followed by a hiatus during which her sole appearance was in the thriller series Dangerous. She hosted the horror series Darr Sabko Lagta Hai in 2015.

She was last seen in the 2015 horror film Alone, where she first met Karan Singh Grover. The film is a remake of the 2007 Thai film of the same name, which was itself based on the Tales From The Crypt episode "My Brothers Keeper".

The film tells the story of Sanjana, whose life is ruined by the evil spirit of her conjoined twin who died during surgery. In the past, her sister Anjana was jealous of her boyfriend Kabir and now seeks to steal her husband.

--IANS

dc/