Pankaj Tripathi remembers waiting daily for wife Mridula’s call on canteen landline

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) Acclaimed star Pankaj Tripathi has talked about how love in the past was simple, patient, and built on trust. He took a trip down memory lane and recalled how he would wait everyday for his future wife Mridula's call on the canteen's landline.

Asked what is the key to a successful marriage and relationship, Pankaj told IANS: “In our time, there wasn’t much technology. We didn’t have mobile phones. There was no technology in every hand. When we left the house, the only ‘technology’ we experienced was sitting in a public transport bus.

He said that back then, technology was something you rode on such as a train, bus, tempo, an auto, or a bike.

“We didn’t have mobiles in our hands. There was only a landline phone. Then the mobile came — and with it came so many things. Yes. It brought social media, payment gateways, all the apps you mentioned. Now, we have technology in our lives 24x7. Earlier, it wasn’t like that.”

He recalled his younger days when he waited for his future wife Mridula’s call on the landline.

“I remember back in my hostel days — at 8 o'clock at night, I used to get a call from her (wife Mridula), from the landline in the canteen. The whole day was spent waiting for that one call at 8 PM.”

Pankaj also recalled how he “used to sit near the telephone booth with our plates.”

“There was no ringtone or caller ID to indicate it was our call. So, we would wait the whole day, hoping the call would come at 8,” he said.

Now, people spend the whole day checking the location of someone, where they are, he said.

“That’s how doubt starts building up in the mind. Technology has made it possible to track locations, to see where someone is. He left the house, his location is updated — but he’s not updating me.”

The actor said back in his days, there was no scope of doubts.

“Back in our day, these doubts didn’t arise because we didn’t have that much technology. I would just wait for the call in the evening — and we would talk,” said Pankaj.

Pankaj met Mridula during a wedding ceremony in 1993 when they were both in college and then got married in 2004. They moved to Mumbai after their marriage, and in 2006, had a daughter named Aashi Tripathi.

Pankaj currently awaits the release of his upcoming film “Metro…In Dino”, directed by Anurag Basu. The film delves into the complex and modern relationships, the upcoming film promises an exploration of love, heartbreak, and human connection.

The film stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta.

The film will be in cinemas on July 4.

