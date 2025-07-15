Pankaj Berry shares throwback picture with Farida Jalal, Renuka Shahane from ‘PC Aur Mausi’

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Actor Pankaj Berry shared an old picture featuring him alongside veteran stars Farida Jalal and Renuka Shahane from the sets of the 1988 show “PC Aur Mausi”.

Pankaj took to Instagram, where he shared the old picture where the trio are seen posing with a computer.

For the caption, Pankaj wrote: “Just came across this wonderful post by Renuka from 2016 — and it instantly brought back such a refreshing wave of memories from PC Aur Mausi.”

He went on to thank Renuka for sharing the “special” picture.

Pankaj wrote: “Thank you, Renuka, for sharing this forgotten page from a very special chapter. I feel truly grateful for the opportunity to have been part of this show, and deeply humbled to have worked with the ever-graceful and immensely talented Faridaji. Moments like these stay with you forever. #faridajalal #doordarshan #throwbacktv #oldisgold”

The show focussed on the characters, which included a working couple played by Pankaj and Renuka and the wife's aunt Farida, who plays the central role of the "mausi". It revolves around a couple who want a personal computer, but the mausi is apprehensive and doesn't understand the new technology.

Pankaj’s first major role was in the television series Gul Gulshan Gulfaam on Doordarshan in 1987. College Girl was his first Bollywood film. He went on to appear in many television series and films after that.

He first appeared in a small role in Govind Nihalani's Tamas, in which he played the role of son of Surekha Sikri. He gained wide popularity through the role of Tathacharya in Tenali Rama.

Pankaj was last seen on the television show “Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak,”a romantic drama series, based on the novel November Rain, by Abhigyan Jha, the series starred Trupti Mishra and Karam Rajpal.

--IANS

dc/