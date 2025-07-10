‘Panchayat 5’ will have an election plot twist, Neena Gupta and the writer tease in a light-hearted conversation

Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) Neena Gupta, along with the writer of 'Panchayat', Chandan Kumar, teased an interesting twist in the upcoming season 5.

Hinting at an election-related storyline, the duo revealed key details about the upcoming plot in an exclusive conversation with IANS ahead of the official announcement of the new season. During a light-hearted chat with the cast ahead of the release of Panchayat Season 4, IANS brought up an upcoming twist set to unfold in Season 5. Neena Gupta burst into laughter upon hearing it and admitted that the script had already been leaked.

We asked the cast before the release of season 4, “In this season, there are three burning questions fans are eager to know. First, who will win the elections? Second, how far will Sachiv ji and Rinky ji’s love story go? And third, will Sachiv ji finally crack the exam or not? Could you shed some light on any of these?” Replying to this, writer Chandan Kumar stated, “There are three questions, and one more is, who shot Pradhan Ji? So, I think you have to watch the season for all four questions. You will get a lot of answers. And those answers will come with some twists. Some will be straightforward, and some will be twists. And, I think, that will make a good season 4.”

Neena then asked IANS, “What do you think? Who will win?” We replied, “We think Manju Devi will win. But after that, something unexpected might happen. There could be an error in the counting process, and Manju Devi might challenge the results through an appeal and ultimately be declared the winner of the election.” Hearing this, the ‘Badhaai Ho’ actress said, “The script has been leaked. Get ready for the next season — the script has already leaked!”

On July 7, Prime Video officially announced the fifth season of the popular rural comedy-drama Panchayat. The platform revealed the first-look poster on social media, reintroducing fans to the beloved characters from the fictional village of Phulera. The poster showcased lead actor Jitendra Kumar alongside Raghubir Yadav, Ashok Pathak, and Neena Gupta, signaling the return of the show’s much-loved ensemble cast.

Announcing the new season, the makers wrote on Instagram, “Hi 5 Phulera wapas aane ki taiyyaari shuru kar lijiye. #PanchayatOnPrime, New Season, Coming Soon.”

