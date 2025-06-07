Pamela Anderson: I've never been so at peace, also inspired and fearless

Los Angeles, June 7 (IANS) Actress Pamela Anderson says she has never been so at peace and is feeling more "fearless" than ever at the age of 57.

The 57-year-old “Baywatch” icon told people.com: "I love being in the fight. I love living my life knowing that I can always do better. That just makes me feel alive. And to push myself to try new things. To sing and dance and act onstage, and make choices that are more compassionate when it comes to my beauty regimen."

The actress said: "Being an entrepreneur and working with my kids has been so fulfilling and so wonderful. I've never been so at peace, but also inspired and fearless."

Anderson said that she finds it "surreal" to be considered an icon.

She said: "I don't know how anybody could identify with the term. But I bought my grandmother's farm, so to think that I was sitting here, probably where I'm sitting now, with my grandma having tea as a young girl, and to have had the whole life that I've had, it does feel surreal."

The actress said that she takes responsibility for looking after her blonde hair after spending plenty of time on makeup for acting roles, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "I just grab any blonde, as long as it's cruelty-free, and I do it to myself. I always have. I spent so much time in a hair and makeup chair in my career. I couldn't imagine going to a salon or having someone colour my hair, unless it was for something specific. I do it myself, 20 minutes, and I get stuff on sale."

Anderson has considered going grey but said that her mother prevented her from doing so.

She said: "I think about that a lot. It's my mum saying, 'No, Pamela, not yet.' She's very specific when it comes to hair. Everything is about hair for her. She was the one who always told me, 'If you're pretty, you're more powerful.' And I always rebelled against it."

--IANS

dc/