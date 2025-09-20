Pamela Anderson is going all out on ‘Barb Wire’ reboot with her sons

Los Angeles, Sep 20 (IANS) Hollywood actress Pamela Anderson is hard focused on a ‘Barb Wire’ reboot. The actress is now working with her sons for the reboot.

The 58-year-old actress, who starred in the 1996 cult classic film, is joining forces with her children Brandon Thomas Lee, 29, and Dylan Jagger Lee, 27 for a TV adaptation of the movie, reports ‘Female First UK’.

As per a report by ‘Deadline’ the project will be the first from Anderson and her children’s production company, And-Her-Sons Productions. Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg will executive produce the TV series for Dark Horse, along with Pamela and Brandon for And-Her-Sons.

The 1996 movie was based on the Dark Horse Comics character of the same name. Both Brandon and Dylan, whose father is Motley Crue star Tommy Lee, appeared in reality series ‘Pamela's Garden of Eden’ and ‘Pamela's Cooking with Love’, while Brandon produced the 2023 Netflix documentary ‘Pamela: A Love Story’ and 2024’s ‘The Last Showgirl’.

Meanwhile, Pamela previously admitted she couldn't watch the movie, in which she starred as bounty hunter Barbara ‘Barb Wire’ Kopetski, for 27 years.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the role came when Pamela was at the height of her blonde bombshell fame, which started with her role as lifeguard C.J. Parker in smash hit TV show ‘Baywatch’.

Although Anderson was playing a comic book character, she admitted she felt like a living "Halloween costume" back then and it took almost three decades for her to actually sit and watch herself in director David Hogan's box office flop. In an interview with TimesRadio, she said, "I look back and I think, you know, even those characters, CJ, Barb Wire, even Vallery Irons on VIP, they're Halloween costumes. I mean, because they're not just about the costumes, it's what's in the costume”.

“There's a lot of heart in all of those roles. And it may not have been, you know, thespian in any way. But also, I was 27 years old when I did 'Barb Wire', and I didn't see it until 27 years later, and I watched it in French with English subtitles. I could stomach it that way”, she added.

--IANS

aa/