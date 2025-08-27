Pallavi Joshi points fingers at collusion of media and powers, says media should be more vocal

Mumbai, Aug 27 (IANS) Actress-producer Pallavi Joshi feels that the media of the country needs to pull up its socks when it comes to the reportage, and bringing the truth to the general populace.

Pallavi spoke with IANS at her home in the Andheri area of Mumbai ahead of the release of her upcoming film ‘The Bengal Files’, and said that there are no journalists today whom she could look up to.

She told IANS, “We see a lot of political alliances now. If I may be open about this, the media should be a little more vocal. And we have seen it in the past, we had some very good journalists. Every time I think about a journalist, there are certain images which come in front of me. When I was younger, there were these people who were stalwarts of the media”.

She further mentioned, “We don't have anyone right now. There is nobody that my children can really look up to and think that, ‘oh, this is a guy who chases the truth. This is a guy who's asking uncomfortable questions to the establishment’. We don't have those people in the media anymore. And I hope we get some young blood who's raring to go and who reminds us of the stalwarts of media once again and walks down that path”.

Earlier, the actress-producer had shared that she likes to preserve the anti-establishment sentiment in her. She spoke about the hurdles that one encounters when they go against the interests of those in power, as happened with her film in West Bengal.

She earlier told IANS, “As a responsible artist, and as a responsible filmmaker, I have always kept myself a little anti-establishment. And it is very important to do that because only then can you truly show a mirror to the society. Unfortunately, it's a little too difficult in our country right now to bring the truth forward, because of political reasons, a lot of truth has been hidden away from us”.

“Now, if somebody wants to uncover that truth, and if somebody wants to walk down the same path as us, then there will be hurdles”, she added.

Presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal & I Am Buddha, The film is a worldwide release by Zee Studios, and will arrive in theatres on September 5, 2025.

--IANS

aa/