Palash Sen turns nostalgic as he revisits Pushkar, recalls shooting ‘Raja Rani’ 22 years ago

Mumbai, Feb 20 (IANS) Known for belting out hits such as “Maeri”, “Phir Dhoom” and “Aana meri gully”, musician Palash Sen took a trip down memory lane as he revisited Pushkar after nearly two decades, sharing how the visit made him understand why fans feel nostalgic about his band’s music.

Sharing memories from the town where the iconic track “Raja Rani” was shot 22 years ago, the musician said the moment he set foot on the soil, memories and visuals came rushing back. He shared a video from his visit and was heard speaking about the song and his band.

He captioned the clip: “Now I get it... People always tell me that they get nostalgic with Euphoria’s music.. That, Euphoria is part of their growing up.. I’ve always wondered why.. Then I went back to Pushkar after 2 decades.. The moment I set foot on this soil, I felt it.. The memories, the visuals, the nostalgia.. Started flowing right through me.. Raja Rani has a cult following.. And I think I am the biggest fan of this song.. Naa dekha ho, toh it’s never too late, to get nostalgic @chhavihussein @kinshuksen @kaustavoberoi,” he wrote.

In the clip he is heard saying that Raja Rani was sweet story he told. The song is about relationships and that he spent his entire life writing songs about man-woman relationships.

The singer also highlighted that while he has written about social issues, many may not know that Euphoria is the only rock band in the country to have released a full-length bhajan album. He maintained that the band has always embraced diverse styles of music.

“Yes, I have written songs about social issues. We also have a bhajan album. Many of you may not know that Euphoria is the only rock band in this country with a full-length bhajan album. Our styles have always been diverse, and people would listen to all kinds of music.”

Expressing concern over the growing obsession with physical appearance in popular culture, Palash said that exaggerating how a woman should look is neither respectful nor dignified, and “definitely not love.”

“Nowadays, in everything, physicality has been exaggerated so much how a girl should look, how she should walk, what her waist should be like, what her body parts should look like. I don’t understand this because that is not respectful, it’s not dignified, and it’s definitely not love.”

He said that his band Euphoria has always sung about love and “mostly unrequited love.”

“I still believe that the love which remains unfulfilled grows even deeper.”

Sharing some memories about Pushkar, he said: “I have very beautiful memories of Pushkar. Both my sons were there Kinshuk and Kaustav. When we had a concert here and arrived at the venue, they had already mingled with the unit. Kinshuk was about six or seven years old, and Kaustav was around four or five. They were very little then.”

“This is the hotel we stayed in I think it was called Pushkar Palace, or something like that. We stayed here. Now it has been developed a lot, but back then it was very basic. It still gave me so much comfort. Just being here brings back memories. I’m feeling nostalgic about Euphoria.”

--IANS

dc/