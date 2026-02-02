Palash Sen: I know why my bro Arijit Singh is quitting film playback

Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) Singer-composer Palash Sen has weighed in on reports of renowned singer Arijit Singh stepping away from film playback, saying he understands the decision only too well, having gone through a similar phase himself early in his career.

Read More

Reflecting on his own journey, Palash said he “knows why” Arijit has chosen to move on, adding that he had faced comparable experiences in the film industry years ago and eventually decided to carve out his own path beyond films.

Taking to Instagram, Palash shared a string of photographs from his 2002 film “Filhaal,” which marked Meghna Gulzar's debut. The film also stars Sanjay Suri, Tabu and Sushmita Sen.

He wrote: “24 years back this day or perhaps on 2nd Feb, my first film as an actor , FILHAAL, was released .. it was a flop .. i was written off badly by most critics and trollled by most filmi people.. there was a particular model /actress, who gave me a lecture on why i shouldn’t act in films, as did so many more (sic).”

The “Maaeri” hitmaker said that he “wasn’t interested in films to begin with.”

“I did this one as I just wanted to sing one song written by the greatest poet- writer of all time , Gulzar saab. That the song was to be composed by the legendary Anu ji was my other dream come true. And that was it. I really don’t know why I was perceived as a threat (sic).”

He said that he just went to have fun and do his job “to the best of my ability.”

“That I got to work with the amazing Sush, Tabu & Sanjay was my reward. Finally to be directed by the awesome Meghna is my cherished experience of a lifetime. I have nothing but beautiful memories and I am so proud of this ahead its time movie. In fact , now that it is such a success on TV, it makes me so happy & grateful (sic),” he said.

He then went on to speak about Arijit Singh and his decision to call off playback singing.

“The truth is I know why my bro, Arijit is quitting film playback. I was there way back & I chose my own path.. the path , that i know,Arijit will now walk on (sic).”

Palash added: “Fun fact: that year I got nominated for all Best newcomer awards .. including Filmfare .. of course I won nothing. Even Euphoria has never won anything . But you know , the people of this country gave me so much love .. way beyond and above any award and that model ?? Hahahaha (sic).”

It was on January 27, when Arijit announced that he will no longer take up any new assignments as a playback vocalist.

He wrote, “Hello, Happy new year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey (sic).”

The singer also thanked his listeners for their unwavering love and support over the years and calling his journey as a playback singer “wonderful”.

--IANS

dc/