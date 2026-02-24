Palak Tiwari ‘forces’ her younger brother to watch anime, says that's her favourite hobby

Mumbai Feb 24 (IANS) Actress Palak Tiwari recently gave a glimpse of her fun sibling time, revealing that she ‘forces’ her younger brother Reyansh to watch her favourite anime with her. Sharing a cosy picture, she wrote, “Forcing my brother to watch my fav anime with me is my fav hobby.”

In the picture shared by Palak on her social media account, the young actress is seen relaxing beside her younger brother as the two appear to be watching something fun together on television.

In the picture, Palak is seen smiling for the camera wearing a quirky red horn headband, while her younger brother looks focused on the screen.

Talking about Palak, the actress is the daughter of television superstar Shweta Tiwari and her ex husband Raja Chaudhary. Palak made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s 2023 release “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.” Before that, she featured in the popular music video “Bijlee Bijlee,” which got her much popularity after the song went viral and took the internet by storm.

On the personal front, Palak has off late also been in the spotlight for her personal life and for being linked to Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan. As of now, neither Palak not Ibrahim have confirmed the relationship. The actress was also recently targeted by social media influencer Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, who allegedly blamed her being the reason for BFF Ibrahim distancing himself from Orry.

Talking about Palak and Reyansh’s bond, the siblings share a close bond with each other. Reyansh Kohli is the son of Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli who was born in 2016.

