Palak Muchhal says she is grateful to be ‘deeply loved’

Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) Bollywood singer Palak Muchhal expressed heartfelt gratitude as she celebrated her birthday, and also shared a note filled with love and appreciation for her fans.

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Sharing a beautiful picture of herself with balloons in the background and a cake in front of her, Palak wrote, “Another year, another reminder of how deeply loved and blessed I am. Grateful for every wish, every message, every prayer, and every bit of love that came my way today. You all made birthday so incredibly special, and my heart is truly full.”

She concluded, “Thank you for being a part of my journey and for always showering me with so much warmth. Here’s to growing, giving, and creating more beautiful memories together With all my love and gratitude.”

In the picture, Palak is seen dressed in a soft pink outfit smiling for the cameras.

The singer celebrated her birthday on the 30th of March.

Talking about Palak Muchhal, the singer is not just known for her melodious voice but also for her philanthropic work.

She has been actively involved in raising funds for underprivileged children suffering from heart ailments, and also helps facilitate life-saving heart surgeries for thousands of those who are ailing across India.

On the personal front, Palak tied the knot with composer Mithoon in November 2022.

Professionally, she has lent her voice to several popular Bollywood songs, including chartbusters like Kaun Tujhe, Chahun Main Ya Naa, and Meri Aashiqui.

The singer, a few months had announced her being honoured with the National Child Award.

Sharing her happiness with her fans, the actress took to her social media account and wrote, “I have been honored with many awards in my journey and they have been a great source of encouragement.

Receiving the “National Child Award” by the Govt. of India, having my name registered in Limca book of records, knowing that the CBSE and Maharashtra Board have included a chapter on me and that children read my story in their text books has been truly an honour.*

“I have been reading a lot about my name being featured in the Guinness Book of World Records for making a record recently.. my mission of saving lives doesn’t come under the category of any “record” neither have I entered any book for sponsoring surgeries."

"I did receive a gesture of appreciation from Guinness, as a child, in the form of a memento and it was a really sweet gesture. The person said it’s a ‘hall of fame’ for the work I have been doing."

--IANS

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