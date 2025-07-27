Palak Muchhal reveals if 'Andaaz 2' music has the potential to resonate as timelessly as 'Andaaz'

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) Singer Palak Muchhal, who has lent her melodious voice to the album of Suneel Darshan's "Andaaz 2" revealed if the music of the sequel has the potential to resonate as timelessly as the original drama.

Hoping for "Andaaz 2" music to connect with the audience, Palak told IANS that when the music for the original drama was re-released earlier this year, the kind of response the audience gave was simply amazing.

Speaking to IANS, she said, "Both the film and the music—we’re seeing a great deal of enthusiasm again."

She was also asked, "Given that the songs from 'Andaaz' are considered iconic, how do you view your contribution to 'Andaaz 2' in light of that legacy?"

To this, Palak responded by saying that whenever a sequel is created, comparisons with the original are natural—whether it's the film or the music.

Talking about her approach towards the project, she shared, "But I’ve approached this project not with the intention of competing with Andaaz 1 or trying to match or surpass it. For me, this is a completely fresh story."

"Even though it’s titled Andaaz 2, the creative process was not dominated by the fact that it’s a sequel. We worked on it with a new and original perspective, and I think that’s what makes it special," the singer added.

Revealing what kind of briefings she received from Suneel Darshan while recording the songs, Palak said, "For the past ten years, I’ve had the privilege of singing for all of Sunil Sir’s films, and the response has been overwhelming. If you look at the music platforms, the number of views and the affection the songs have received is truly heartwarming. His approach to filmmaking is quite unique—it feels like a revival of old-school cinema, but with a fresh spirit. For me, as an artist, being part of such a project is a matter of great joy and learning."

She added that the "Andaaz 2" album is very versatile, with a wide range of songs. Palak further disclosed that she has tried different styles vocally throughout the album.

