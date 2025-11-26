Palaash Muchhal's cousin asks fans to pray for him 'People should not form opinions based on rumours'

Mumbai Nov 26 (IANS) Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana and singer Palash Muchhal’s wedding and all the chaos around it have been stirring headlines for the last two days.

The celebrations had come to an abrupt halt when Smriti’s father fell seriously ill just during the occasion. Further, the sudden turn of events sparked a lot of online speculation, followed by many rumours floating around, leading to a backlash against Palaash Muchhal. The singer was accused of cheating on Smriti, but nothing has been proven yet.

The composer, after Mandhana’s father, was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after returning from the wedding venue in Sangli on Sunday. The singer reportedly has been admitted due to severe exhaustion. The situation looked intense when Smriti and other members of the family removed all content related to the wedding from their respective social media accounts.

Now coming out in support of Palaash, his cousin Neeti Tak has taken to her social media account in his defence. She wrote, “Palash is going through a critical condition today. You all should not judge him without knowing the truth… Technology has come far ahead of humans, and people should not form opinions based on rumours. Pray for him.”

On the 25th of November, Palash’s sister and famous singer Palak Muchhal had requested privacy. She said, “Due to Smriti’s father’s health, Smriti and Palash’s wedding has been put on hold. We request you all to respect the privacy of both families during this sensitive time.” Smriti and Palaash were set to get married on November 23.

Their pre-wedding festivities, from their haldi to their sangeet, were seen going viral over social media. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had even sent a letter to the couple ahead of their wedding to congratulate them and also wish them luck for their journey together.

