Padmini Kolhapure reflects on motherhood and the everlasting bond with her son

Mumbai, July 1 (IANS) Veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure reflected on the timeless nature of motherhood as she drew parallels between her personal life and her role as Rajmata in "Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan."

Speaking about her bond with her son Priyaank, she shared that even though he is now grown up, the maternal emotions remain as strong as ever. Kolhapure shared, “Portraying Rajmata has been one of the most emotionally enriching experiences for me. There’s something incredibly powerful about a mother who is also a queen, someone who must balance the weight of the crown with the warmth of her embrace.”

“As I live and breathe Rajmata on screen, I often find myself drawing parallels to my own life as a mother. The protective instinct, the fierce love, the sacrifices, you start realizing how universal and timeless these emotions are. Even though my son is grown up now, the maternal emotions never really fade. They evolve. This role reminded me of those early days, guiding, nurturing, sometimes worrying, but always loving. It has brought me closer to my own journey in ways I hadn’t anticipated. Rajmata’s strength lies in her softness, and I think that’s something every mother can relate to.”

Padmini Kolhapure made a grand return to television after 11 years with the historical drama “Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan.” She had previously expressed her excitement on returning to television saying she felt an instant connection with the character of Rajmata.

The veteran actress had shared, “Stepping into the world of Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan is incredibly special for me, not just because of the powerful role I’m playing, but also because it marks my return to television after almost 11 years. My journey on television began with Sony Entertainment Television, and now, after all these years, I’m returning to the same channel with a role that is both challenging and fulfilling.”

The show also stars Anuja Sathe, Ronit Roy, and Rumi Khan. It premieres Monday to Friday on Sony Entertainment Television.

