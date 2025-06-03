Padmini Kolhapure delves into her research process for portraying Rajmata in ‘Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’

Mumbai, June 3 (IANS) Veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure is all set to grace the screen in a regal avatar as Rajmata in the upcoming period drama “Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan.”

Kolhapure shared insights into the extensive research and preparation that went into bringing this historical character to life. Speaking about getting into the skin of the character, Padmini shared, “Playing Rajmata in Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my career. She’s not just a historical figure; she’s a mother, a guide, and a strong presence behind one of India’s greatest warriors. To understand her better, I didn’t rely only on the script. I read historical texts, folk stories, and scholarly articles and even watched regional documentaries to get a sense of how she might have carried herself.”

“Interestingly, my phone now only recommends content related to Prithviraj and stories from that era; I’ve done that much research. What stood out to me was her quiet strength. She may not have been on the battlefield, but her role was just as important. As a mother myself, I related to the emotional weight she must have carried and the strength it would have taken to stay composed during difficult times. It’s a big responsibility to bring her story to life, and I’ve tried to make sure every gesture and moment reflects her journey as truthfully as possible,” she added.

The show “Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan” marks Padmini Kolhapure’s much-awaited return to television after 11 years, where she will be seen portraying the dignified and powerful role of Rajmata. This grand historical drama brings to life the remarkable journey of Prithviraj Chauhan, charting his transformation from a young, naïve prince to a revered warrior king. The series delves into his formative years, capturing the challenges, victories, and pivotal events that helped shape his enduring legacy.

The show also stars Anuja Sathe, Ronit Roy, and Rumi Khan. It will premiere on 4th June on Sony Entertainment Television.

