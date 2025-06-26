Ozzy Osbourne says he 'couldn't' perform with his idol Paul McCartney

Los Angeles, June 26 (IANS) Black metal legend Ozzy Osbourne has shared that while he would love to collaborate with Sir Paul McCartney there’s something which stopped that from happening.

The Black Sabbath frontman, 76, previously tried to get The Beatles legend, 83, to record a bass part on the heavy metal band's track, which he declined, but he still dreams about being on a song with the ‘Let It Be’ hitmaker, reports ‘Female First UK’.

In a new episode of his SiriusXM show ‘Ozzy Speaks’, he was asked by co-host Billy Morrison who he'd like to duet with, to which he replied, "Paul McCartney”. However, he swiftly added, “I would be honoured but I couldn’t”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Ozzy has spoken about the legendary Liverpool band being a huge influence on him since he was a young man.

He once told Heat magazine of their failed collaboration, “Meeting Paul McCartney was f****** phenomenal. I was in the studio at the same time as him and tried to get him to play bass on one of my songs. But he said he couldn’t improve on the bassline that was there. I said, ‘Are you kidding? You could p*** on the record and I’d make it my life’”.

Ozzy previously said he wishes he could have collaborated with late Beatles frontman John Lennon.

He told ‘The Sun’, "“John Lennon if he was alive. (I'm a) giant f****** Beatles fan. And I’d have to have Jimi Hendrix, right?”.

Ozzy's last solo album, 2022's Patient Number 9, featured a long list of guest artists, including Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, Zakk Wylde, Pearl Jam's Mike McCready, Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers, late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, Metallica's Robert Trujillo, Duff McKagan of Guns N' Roses, and Jane's Addiction's Chris Chaney.

Ozzy is currently preparing to play his last concert with Black Sabbath at the Back To The Beginning concert at Birmingham's Villa Park on July 5. Special guests include Metallica, Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan, Duff McKagan and Slash of Guns ‘N Roses.

