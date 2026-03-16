Oscars 2026: Paul Thomas Anderson conferred with Best Director for ‘One Battle After Another’

Los Angeles, March 16 (IANS) Filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson was lionised with the Academy Award for Best Director at the 98th Academy Awards for ‘One Battle After Another’. This is his first victory in the Best Director category after multiple previous nominations during his career. ‘One Battle After Another’ is a political thriller that examines ideological conflict, activism, and the personal costs of political movements.

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He was presented the award by last year’s Best Director winner Sean Baker. Baker had won the Best Director Oscar at the previous ceremony for the film ‘Anora’. Following the Academy’s tradition, the previous year’s winner typically returns to present the same category at the next ceremony.

During the presentation, Baker announced Anderson as the winner, marking Paul Thomas Anderson’s first Oscar for directing after multiple nominations across his career.

Paul Thomas Anderson’s direction was noted for its controlled pacing, layered character development, and use of tension-driven storytelling. The film combines character-focused drama with broader political themes, creating a narrative that moves between personal struggles and institutional power.

He is widely regarded as one of the leading filmmakers of contemporary American cinema. Over the years, he has directed several critically acclaimed films including ‘There Will Be Blood’, ‘The Master’, and ‘Licorice Pizza’. His work is often recognised for distinctive visual style, complex characters, and carefully structured narratives. The Oscar for ‘One Battle After Another’ represented a major milestone in his career, recognising his long-standing influence in filmmaking and his continued contribution to modern cinema.

‘One Battle After Another’ was one of the most awarded films of the night, also taking prizes in major categories including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actor.

The 98th Academy Awards ceremony was held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. The ceremony was hosted by late-night host Conan O'Brien, who also emceed the 2025 show. Director Ryan Coogler's ‘Sinners’ led the awards race this season with 16 nods, including top honours of best picture, director, and actor.

--IANS

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