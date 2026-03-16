Oscars 2026: ‘One Battle After Another’ wins Best Picture

Los Angeles, March 16 (IANS) The Paul Thomas Anderson directorial ‘One Battle After Another’ won the Academy Award for Best Picture at the 98th Academy Awards.

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The political thriller was recognised for its narrative scope, performances, and direction, emerging as one of the most prominent films of the awards season. The film explores themes of activism, ideological conflict, and the personal consequences of political struggle. Its story follows characters navigating complex power dynamics and moral dilemmas within a charged political environment. Critics highlighted the film’s layered storytelling and character-driven approach, which balanced intimate drama with broader political commentary.

The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, and Regina Hall, whose performances were widely noted during the awards campaign. The film also received recognition for its screenplay, direction, and supporting performances across multiple award platforms. Winning Best Picture placed ‘One Battle After Another’ among the year’s most celebrated films and added to Anderson’s reputation as a leading contemporary filmmaker. The award recognised the film’s overall artistic and technical achievement, as well as its impact within the cinematic landscape of the year.

‘One Battle After Another’ was one of the most awarded films of the night, also taking prizes in major categories including Best Director and Best Supporting Actor.

Actor Sean Penn was feted with the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in ‘One Battle After Another’. He portrayed Colonel Steven J. Lockjaw, a controversial and complex character whose ideological conflicts drive much of the film’s narrative. The film emerged as one of the most talked-about productions of the awards season.

The 98th Academy Awards ceremony was held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. The ceremony was hosted by late-night host Conan O'Brien, who also emceed the 2025 show. Director Ryan Coogler's ‘Sinners’ led the awards race this season with 16 nods, including top honours of best picture, director, and actor.

--IANS

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