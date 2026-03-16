Oscars 2026: Amy Madigan wins Best Supporting Actress for ‘Weapons’

Los Angeles, March 16 (IANS) Hollywood actress Amy Madigan was conferred with the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress at the ongoing 98th Academy Awards for her performance in the film ‘Weapons’. This marked the first Academy Award of her career, several decades after her earlier nomination for Best Supporting Actress for the 1985 film ‘Twice in a Lifetime’.

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The Academy took to their X, formerly Twitter, and shared the announcement, as they wrote, “Congratulations to Amy Madigan for winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for WEAPONS! #Oscars”.

In ‘Weapons’, Amy Madigan played a key supporting role that critics noted for its restraint and emotional precision. Her character functions as a central figure within the film’s tense narrative structure, contributing to the psychological and dramatic weight of the story. The film itself attracted attention during the awards season for its performances and tightly constructed storytelling.

Amy Madigan has had a long career across film, television, and theatre. Over the years, she appeared in several notable productions including ‘Field of Dreams’ and ‘Uncle Buck’, building a reputation as a dependable character actor capable of portraying complex roles. Her Oscar win for Weapons was widely seen as recognition of her decades-long contribution to the industry. The award also placed her among veteran performers who received Academy recognition later in their careers after years of consistent work in supporting roles.

The 98th Academy Awards ceremony is underway at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

This year, the Oscars is being hosted by late-night host Conan O'Brien, who also emceed the 2025 show. The awards also sees actor-producer Priyanka Chopra turn presenter at the star-studded event. Director Ryan Coogler's ‘Sinners’ is leading the awards race this season with 16 nods, including top honours of best picture, director, and actor.

--IANS

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