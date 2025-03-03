Oscars 2025: Best Actress award goes to Mikey Madison

Los Angeles: The Oscars 2025 will always remain special for Mikey Madison as she took home the Best Actress Award.

She nabbed the trophy for her performance in 'Anora', which headed into the event as a frontrunner in several categories such as best picture and best director, as per Variety.

Madison plays the title role in Sean Baker's "Anora," which centers on a sex worker whose life is thrown into chaos after she marries the son of a Russian oligarch. In her BAFTAs acceptance speech, Madison paid tribute to the sex worker community.

In her acceptance speech, Madison gave a shout-out to sex workers.

"This is very surreal," Madison said at the start of her speech. "I grew up in Los Angeles, but Hollywood always felt so far away from me, so to be here, standing in this room today, is really incredible."

"I just want to recognize and honor the sex worker community," she added. "Yes. I will continue to support and be an ally. All of the incredible people, the women that I've had the privilege of meeting from that community has been one of the highlights of this incredible experience."

Madison continued, "I also just want to recognize the thoughtful, intelligent, beautiful, breathtaking work of my fellow nominees. I'm honored to be recognized alongside all of you. This is a dream come true."

She triumphed over Fernanda Torres ("I'm Still Here"), Cynthia Erivo ("Wicked") Karla Sofia Gascon ("Emilia Perez") and Demi Moore ("The Substance"). While Moore started the season with major best actress wins at the Golden Globes and Critics' Choice Awards, Madison proved she was a formidable Oscar contender with a win at the BAFTAs. (ANI)