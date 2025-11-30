Orry shares how his outfit on Interrogation Day in Rs 252 crore drug scandal reflected his honesty

Mumbai, Nov 30 (IANS) Bollywood socialite and social media influencer Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani, shared insights into his choice of outfit on the day of his interrogation in the Rs 252 crore drug scandal.

In an exclusive statement shared with IANS, he revealed that it was a reflection of his honesty and integrity. Orry explained how his attire was meant to convey transparency and sincerity during the intense questioning. He shared, “The outfit I wore is a reflection of my honesty in the interrogation. Fully nude and transparent. I wore a Kala Dhaga too sent by my Guru.”

“I remember when I had done Bigg Boss, Salman Khan told me that I will never get this level of fame again, so when the fame fades, don’t go crazy for the attention. Don’t do crazy things. Be graceful. I held that with me. But when this news broke out, I got a taste of that feeling again. Of course, it’s for the wrong and untrue reasons, but I did get a taste of that fame,” added Orry.

On November 28, Orry appeared before the Mumbai Police in connection with a Rs 252 crore mephedrone (MD) drug seizure case. He reached the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) office in Ghatkopar around to record his statement. As per reports, his appearance came after the ANC issued two notices following his name surfacing during the interrogation of arrested drug trafficker Mohammed Salim Mohammed Suhail Shaikh.

The drug seizure case traces back to March 2024, when authorities busted a mephedrone manufacturing unit in Sangli, Maharashtra. Over 126 kg of the drug, valued at approximately Rs 252 crore, was recovered.

This marked the second time the social media influencer has been involved in a substance-related controversy. Previously, Orry, along with seven others, was booked by the Jammu and Kashmir Police for allegedly consuming alcohol at a hotel in Katra, near the Vaishno Devi shrine. The incident breached local regulations that ban alcohol and non-vegetarian food consumption in Katra. An FIR was filed for breaking the rules and offending religious sentiments.

