Orry reveals Sara Ali Khan wanted to throw the 'Koffee with Karan' mug, gave it away to him

Mumbai, Nov 29 (IANS) Social media influencer Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, recently revealed in his vlog that featured Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and husband Noopur Shikhare, that he has the OG 'Koffee With Karan' mug with him.

The social media influencer mentioned that the mug belonged to actress Sara Ali Khan, who had won it on the talk show 'Koffee With Karan'.

Orry said, “She (Sara Ali Khan) didn’t want it, so she was throwing it away. She then said I could have it. So I was like, 'Okay, I’ll take it.'"

Orry was seen revealing it all to Ira Khan, who looked surprised at the revelation.

Further, in another conversation with Aamir Khan’s son-in-law Noopor, Orry was seen asking him as to why he ran to Ira Khan on their wedding day instead of a traditional baraat.

To this, Noopur said, "We started dating during Covid, and there was no public transport available. When they started letting people go out and work out, I used to run to Ira. That was the special thing for both of us, that I could reach you anyhow; that’s why I came running."

Ira Khan reacted by saying, "I feel really stupid for not knowing there would be media outside his house. I thought there would be media outside my house."

Ira Khan also shared a funny fan story.

She revealed that a few fans came up to me and asked me for a photo.

After clicking, they asked me who I was.

Orry, in the vlog, also spoke about him being trolled over not knowing who the Garba queen Falguni Pathak was.

He said, "I mistook one famous Falguni for another. I genuinely didn't know who Falguni Pathak was. But I remember when I was shooting for Farah Khan, Dilip didn’t know who I was. But I didn’t throw a tantrum about that. I took that upon myself."

For the united, Noopur and Ira got married in January 2024.

