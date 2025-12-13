One lakh fans of Pawan Kalyan to release lyric sheet of 'Dekhlenge Saala' from 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh'

Hyderabad, Dec 13 (IANS) In what is being claimed as a first-of-its-kind move, the makers of director Harish Shankar's action entertainer 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh', featuring actor Pawan Kalyan in the lead, on Saturday announced that one lakh fans of the actor would release the lyric sheet of 'Dekhlenge Saala', the first single from the film which is scheduled to release on Saturday evening.

The makers of the film made this announcement on Saturday afternoon, through the film's official handle Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

The handle put out a tweet that read, "For the first time ever, fans will be launching the lyric sheet. Answer the simple questions on the website and be one among the 100,000 fans who would launch the lyric sheet of #DekhlengeSaala. The lyric sheet will be displayed on the same site after 1 LAKH entries. #UstaadBhagatSingh first single out today at 6.30 PM. Lyrics by @bhaskarabhatla garu POWER STAR @PawanKalyan @harish2you @sreeleela14 #RaashiiKhanna @ThisIsDSP @rparthiepan @DoP_Bose #AnandSai @Venupro @MythriOfficial @SonyMusicSouth @UBSthefilm."

The film has triggered huge excitement among fans and film buffs.

It may be recalled that on July 29 this year, the makers of the film had announced that the unit had completed shooting the film's climax.

Taking to its X timeline, production house Mythri Movie Makers, which is producing the film, wrote, "#UstaadBhagatSingh completes shooting for climax. An electrifying climax high on emotions and action was wrapped up under the supervision of #NabaKanta master."

The production house had then praised actor Pawan Kalyan for making time for their film's shoot despite his busy schedule as he was also the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and he also had to turn up for the promotions of his recently released film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

It may be recalled that Pawan Kalyan had officially joined the unit that was shooting in Hyderabad in the month of June.

Sreeleela plays the female lead in this film, which is being produced on a grand scale by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.

Music for this film is being composed by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad, who is on a success spree. Cinematography for the film is by Ayananka Bose while editing is being taken care of by Ujjwal Kulkarni.

The duo of Ram-Laxman is choreographing the action sequences in this film which will have Anand Sai as its production designer.

Screenplay for the film is by K. Dasharath while additional writing is by C Chandra Mohan.

--IANS

mkr/