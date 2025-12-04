On Shashi Kapoor’s 8th death anniversary, Jackie Shroff pays tribute

Mumbai, Dec 4 (IANS) Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff paid his heartfelt tribute to late star Shashi Kapoor, who was often referred as the 'Robinhood of Bollywood', on his 8th death anniversary on Thursday.

Jackie took to his Instagram stories, where he shared a video montage featuring pictures and videos of Shashi Kapoor. It has a glimpse of the late star from the 1979 film “Kaala Patthar” and its song “Ik Raasta Hai Zindagi”.

For the caption, Jackie wrote: “Always in our hearts. #shashikapoor.”

Shashi Kapoor is considered as one of the greatest actors in the history of Hindi cinema. He has been feted with several accolades, including four National Film Awards, a Padma Bhushan in 2011, and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2014.

He was the third and the youngest son of Prithviraj Kapoor. He began his career as a child actor in 1948 with his brother Raj Kapoor's maiden directorial Aag, and had his first role as an adult in 1961 with Yash Chopra's political drama Dharmputra.

Shashi Kapoor established himself in 1965 with two blockbusters Waqt and Jab Jab Phool Khile. This was followed by a period of further success, with Kanyadaan, Sharmeelee and Aa Gale Lag Jaa. His career reached new heights in 1974 with Chor Machaye Shor.

The last film that he appeared in, was the much delayed Ghar Bazar which released in 1998.

Talking about Jackie, he will next feature in Ahmed Khan’s upcoming comedy film titled “Welcome To The Jungle”.

The film has a huge star cast including names such as Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sayaji Shinde.

--IANS

dc/