On Pran’s 106th birth anniversary, Jackie Shroff salutes the screen legend

Mumbai, Feb 12 (IANS) On the occasion of late legendary actor Pran’s 106th birth anniversary, actor Jackie Shroff paid a heartfelt tribute to the iconic star.

An avid social media user, Jackie took to Instagram, where he shared a video montage featuring a black-and-white picture of Pran, set to the Manna Dey song 'Yari Hai Imaan Mera,' picturised on the late star from the 1973 film Zanjeer.

For the caption, he wrote: “Pran ji (folded hands emoji)( 12 Feb 1920- 12 July 2013).”

Pran was one of the most successful and respected actors in the history of Indian cinema; in a career spanning over six decades, he was also one of the highest-paid actors of his time.

He was popular for his villain roles, and a highly regarded character actor in Bollywood from the 1940s to the 1990. He played heroes from 1940 to 1947, negative roles from 1942 to 1991, and supporting and character roles from 1967 to 2007.

The late 1940s through the 1970s was the peak of Pran's career as a villain, especially in the 1950s and 1960s.

He was the lead in Khandaan, Pilpili Saheb and Halaku. He gained prominence with his roles in Madhumati, Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai, Shaheed, Upkar, Ram Aur Shyam, Aansoo Ban Gaye Phool, Purab Aur Paschim, Johny Mera Naam, Victoria No. 203, Be-Imaan, Zanjeer, Majboor, Amar Akbar Anthony, Don, Sharaabi and Duniya.

He was honoured with the Padma Bhushan Award in 2001. His last film, Dosh, which was released in 2007. Pran died aged of 93 after suffering a prolonged illness.

Talking about Jackie, he will next be seen in Ahmed Khan’s upcoming comedy film titled “Welcome To The Jungle”.

The film has a huge star cast including names such as Akshay Kumar, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sayaji Shinde.

