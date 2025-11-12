On Aryan’s birthday, Vivek Oberoi shares how director developed 6 pack abs after being inspired by SRK

Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Actor Vivek Oberoi, who was recently seen in ‘Kesari Veer’, has shared a heartwarming wish for director Aryan Khan on his birthday. The actor also shared an anecdote highlighting the go-getter attitude of Aryan, much like his father, Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan.

On Wednesday took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared a picture of Aryan. He also shared how Aryan was so much inspired by his father’s 6 pack abs in ‘Om Shanti Om’ that he himself worked on it, and developed 6 pack abs a few months after the film’s release.

He wrote on the picture, “Happy Birthday, @___aryan. I fondly remember when you were way younger, you once told me that you wanted a 6-pack, just like your dad. I guess that was around Om Shanti Om. And just months later when I met you again, you had them”.

He further mentioned, “I was so proud of you for being so determined and fierce about going after what you wanted, and that fortitude has only shone brighter with time. Big congratulations on the success of The Ba***ds of Bollywood, and may you only get bigger from here! Always rooting for you”.

Earlier in the day, actress Kajol, who is also SRK’s frequent collaborator, took to her social media account to wish Aryan Khan a very happy birthday. Sharing a picture featuring herself with Aryan and his superstar father and her BFF, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol wrote, “Here’s to new beginnings and bigger dreams. Have a wonderful birthday”, and tagged Aryan.

The actress has always been seen coming out in support and rooting for Aryan. Especially when Aryan ventured into Bollywood with his directorial debut, ‘The Ba*** of Bollywood’, in September, Kajol had even penned a congratulatory note for him.

--IANS

aa/