Omkar Kapoor opens up about working with Salman Khan, Govinda and Sridevi as a child artist 

Mumbai, Dec 17 (IANS) ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2’ fame actor Omkar Kapoor has opened up about working with legendary stars Salman Khan, Govinda, and Sridevi during his days as a child artist.

Reflecting on his journey, he offered a glimpse into the formative moments that shaped his career in the film industry. In an exclusive interview with IANS, Omkar recalled his experiences working with Salman, Govinda, and Sridevi during his time as a child artist. When asked if acting felt like a greater responsibility when working alongside such iconic stars, he said, “I think, I was fortunate to work with such legends at such a young age, where people wait and struggle for so many years.”

“And that association, you know, on set, I was very young at that time. So, I don't think I was using any method or process in that. I was just a kid who was having fun on set. And I used to do whatever the director wanted me to do. Maybe I had an inherent mischief, naughtiness in me. Maybe that was working and people liked that naughtiness as well. So, I think, yes, I never had any fear or responsibility with them. In fact, all these actors whom you mentioned, they were very matured and seasoned actors. So, they taught me a lot and I got a chance to learn from them.”

Omkar Kapoor went on to explain, “I used to get inspired by them a lot. Even today, when I see their work, I get inspired.”

Recalling a memory from the sets of 'Judaai', the actor shared, “I remember, when I was shooting for the film, we were shooting at the Mumbai airport at that time. And I was shooting the climax scene of the film, where all the actors, Anil sir, you know, Sridevi ma'am, Urmila ji, all these people were part of that film. And during the lunch break, while shooting at the airport, I was impressed by the planes, and I was very excited. So, I ran away from the set.”

“And I had taken an entry from someone in an aircraft. And the shooting was stopped there. And the shooting was stopped for 2 hours. And they were just looking for where Omkar had gone. And they found me and brought me back to the set through security. And when the shooting was resumed, I was very scared of what I had done. But I think everyone forgave me, considering it my childhood, and the shooting was resumed.”

Omkar Kapoor started his journey as a child artist in Bollywood. He has appeared in films such as “Judwaa,” “Hero No. 1,” and “Judaai.” Omkar later made his Bollywood debut as a parallel lead actor with “Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2.”

