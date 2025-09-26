Om Raut reveals what he learnt from Ajay Devgn

Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Producer-director Om Raut, whose recently released production ‘Inspector Zende’ is receiving good response, has shared one quality that he learnt from Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn.

The director spoke with IANS during the promotions of ‘Inspector Zende’, and said that being a producer is a huge responsibility. He said that he learnt from Ajay Devgn how to give freedom to a director, to let their voice feature in the story.

He told IANS, “I think a director is always the captain of the ship. When I was only a director, I've had the pleasure of working with brilliant producers, whether it is my first film ‘Lokmanya’ or the films after that, I've had tremendous support from all amazing producers. They gave me the liberty to do what I wanted to do and backed the director in me as much as they could”.

He further mentioned that he wants to give the charge of the film to the directors who are making, and empower them with everything that he can offer as a producer.

He said, “It was also my first time making Hindi cinema, and Ajay Devgan supported me immensely. Similarly, I'm trying to just learn from him and trying to put it out in my production, where I'm not producing, I'm only directing. So I'm also trying to do, you know, something similar, wherein your job remains the backroom boy, your job remains to enable and empower the director to do what he wants to do and, to support them as much as I can”.

Earlier, Om Raut battled bouts of temptations of directing the National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee on the film. He shared that serving as the producer on ‘Inspector Zende’ was all fun and games until he saw Manoj Bajpayee performing, and was immediately tempted to sit on the director’s chair, and direct him but for the larger good of the film.

‘Inspector Zende’ is available to stream on Netflix.

--IANS

aa/