Om Raut lists his favourite cuisine from different parts of Maharashtra

Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) Director-producer Om Raut, whose production ‘Inspector Zende’ is set to release on OTT next month, is a big time foodie.

The director-producer recently spoke with IANS ahead of the release of the film, and shared a list of his favourite cuisines from different parts of Maharashtra. Om is the son of the noted journalist Bharat Kumar, and hails from Maharashtra.

He told IANS, “I love food. It's very difficult to kind of pick what I would like to eat. If I go to Vidarbha, I would like to eat Saoji style curries. If I go to Pune, I like to eat the Misal from there. When I come to Konkan, I like to eat coastal food. If I go to Khandesh, I like to eat the Khandeshi cuisine. In Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, that belt, Marathwada, Western Maharashtra, that side, I'd like to eat the Dhangar style food”.

He further mentioned, “So, every region that you go to in Maharashtra or anywhere in our nation for that purpose or anywhere in the world, I believe in eating the local food. I believe in eating, because everything local has a very strong taste. I can keep on talking about food for hours, but anything that's locally made from that region is something that I would like to eat”.

Earlier, the director-producer had spoken up on the influence of Indian freedom activist Lokmanya Tilak on his childhood and family.

He also shared that he has a beautiful portrait of Lokmanya Tilak at his parents' house, as he said, “It's right there in the center of the living room. So he's always looked up as somebody who's very, very important in my family and in our upbringing”.

Lokmanya Tilak was not only a freedom fighter and political leader but also an influential journalist. He co-founded and edited two newspapers, Kesari (in Marathi), which aimed at mobilizing Indian masses and voicing nationalist ideas.

