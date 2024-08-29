Olympic medalists Manu Bhaker, Aman Sehrawat to be seen on 'KBC' with Big B

Mumbai: Sports personalities Manu Bhaker and Aman Sehrawat, who made India proud by winning bronze medals at Paris Olympics, will soon be seen on the 16th season of the popular television game show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' (KBC), hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Both Manu and Aman were spotted on the sets of KBC in Mumbai. Aman looked dapper in a black suit. On the other hand, Manu Bhaker happily posed for shutterbugs in a floral saree. She could be seen flaunting her medal.

Manu Bhaker scripted history when she became the first Indian to win two medals at the same Olympics. Bhaker and her partner Sarabjot Singh secured bronze in the 10 M Air Pistol Mixed team event.

The duo of Manu and Sarabjot defeated South Korea's Lee Wonho and Oh Ye Jin 16-10 in the bronze medal play-off match. Both Manu and Sarabjot shot consistently with regular 10s in the series against the South Koreans to claim India's second medal.

Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/trailer-of-aparshakti-khurana's-'berlin'-out

Manu Bhaker opened India's medal tally in the Olympics after she secured third place in the women's individual 10m Air pistol event, becoming the first-ever woman shooter to win an Olympic medal for India. Following that, Sarabjot Singh and Bhaker won the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol (mixed team) event, which was India's first-ever shooting team medal.

In her final event, she narrowly missed out on the historic grand treble and finished fourth in the women's 25m pistol shooting event. She missed out on the opportunity to become the first Indian to win three medals at the Olympics.

Aman Sehrawat beat Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz to clinch the bronze medal in the 57 kg freestyle wrestling event at the recently concluded Paris Olympics. The 21-year-old Indian wrestler clinched a 13-5 victory over Cruz.

—ANI