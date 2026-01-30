Olivia Wilde packs PDA with Caspar Jopling in new picture from Sundance

Los Angeles, Jan 30 (IANS) Hollywood actress Olivia Wilde is taking the next steps in romance with art dealer Caspar Jopling. The couple is growing closer than ever.

Jopling also appeared to spend time with Wilde, 41, at the Sundance Film Festival, where she debuted two movies, ‘The Invite’ and ‘I Want Your Sex’, reports ‘People’ magazine.

A source told ‘People’, “It seems to be getting serious. He’s introduced her to his family and friends”.

An Instagram carousel that she posted recently, featured a snapshot of her hugging Jopling, his head just out of the top of the frame.

The couple were first spotted together publicly in September 2025, when they were photographed kissing in London outside a restaurant.

As per ‘People’, The Harvard-educated Jopling was previously married to singer Ellie Goulding, 38. The former couple wed in 2019 and announced their separation in February 2024. They share one son, Arthur, born in 2021.

Wilde shares two children with ex-fiance Jason Sudeikis, son Otis, 10, and daughter Daisy, 8. The former couple ended their engagement in 2020.

In one of the first major deals to emerge from the 2026 Sundance Film Festival, A24 acquired the U.S. rights to Wilde’s latest film, The Invite after a 72-hour bidding war. The movie stars Seth Rogen, Edward Norton, Penelope Cruz and Wilde, who also directed. The marital comedy, which is based on Cesc Gay’s Sentimental, premiered Saturday night at the Eccles Theatre, where it earned rave reviews and a standing ovation from the audience.

The film marks Wilde’s third turn in the director’s chair after 2019's Booksmart and 2022's Don't Worry Darling. Wilde also stars in indie filmmaker Gregg Araki’s ‘I Want Your Sex’ which premiered on Friday, January 23. In the film, she plays a provocative artist who enters into a charged and unconventional dynamic with a younger character.

