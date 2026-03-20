Olivia Rodrigo expresses her wish to ‘half move to the UK'

Los Angeles, March 20 (IANS) Singer-actress Olivia Rodrigo has shared that she would like to "half move" to the UK. The 23-year-old singer-songwriter lives in Los Angeles, but her heart is in Great Britain.

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She also revealed that she had "some first kisses" at Chiltern Firehouse, a five-star hotel in Marylebone, London, reports ‘Female First UK’.

She told ‘British Vogue’ magazine, "I just think British people are just cool, they don’t want to bug you. I love everything English, English culture and English people. I want to half move here one of these days”.

Asked her favourite hotspots in the British capital, the actress-singer shared, "I really like going to The Fat Badger. It’s so fun ever since Chiltern (Firehouse) burned down. I’ve had some first kisses at Chiltern, for sure”.

As per ‘Female First UK, the hotel has been shut for long-term repairs after burning wood from a pizza oven caused a fire in February 2025.

About 100 people were evacuated, but no injuries were reported. Olivia spent a lot of time in London when she made her third studio album, OR3. She said, "I’ve found a lot of inspiration from being in London. "I’ve spent so much time here over the course of making this album. It has a lot of songs that are London vibes, about experiences that I’ve had here”.

The new album sees Olivia "bare my soul in songwriting", and she hopes it "shows a different side of me".

She shared, "Goals…? I want to be in London more”. She also revealed that she tried a celebrity dating app, before she met British actor Louis Partridge, 22, reportedly through mutual pals, in early 2023.

However, Olivia only used it for a month because a bad date made her delete her account.

--IANS

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