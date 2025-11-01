Olivia Munn dresses up daughter as banh bao on Halloween

Los Angeles, Nov 1 (IANS) Hollywood actress Olivia Munn had a cutesy Halloween celebration as she dressed up her little one as a banh bao.

In honour of Halloween 2025, the actress, whose mother is from Vietnam, celebrated her culture and the annual holiday with her baby girl, reports ‘People’ magazine.

“OMG, The cutest most delicious dumpling, like ever (sic)”, the actress captioned her post on Friday, October 31 THe post featured a carousel of herself and her daughter Mei.

The ‘Your Friends & Neighbors’ star, 45, began the photo roundup with a picture of Méi sitting in a bamboo dumpling steamer on a kitchen counter.

As per ‘People’, she was dressed in an off-white bodysuit and hat made to mimic the steamed buns filled with savory fillings. Sitting beside her was a bottle of soy sauce, a pair of chopsticks and bowls.

Munn, who also shares son Malcolm, 2, with husband John Mulaney, appeared in the third slide, smiling as she stood beside her little “banh bao” and holding onto the chopsticks. She ended her post with a picture of her holding Mei, who was born on September 14, 2024. “Bun Bao for Halloween”, the ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’ actress captioned a video version of the yummy costume.

Halloween 2025 isn’t the first time Munn has integrated her Vietnamese roots into the festive holiday. Last year, she dressed Mei as a DIY “Omakase for Halloween”. Munn’s video showed her documenting the step-by-step process of turning her baby into different pieces of sushi, dressing her daughter in salmon, tuna and egg-colored onesies. She used a round, white pillow to act as “rice” and added a "seaweed" blanket.

"This is such an easy way to make beautiful sushi at home”, a voice said in the background of the video. In 2022, baby Malcolm went as Munn’s mother for Halloween, complete with a wig in a super similar style to his grandmother’s hair.

"Happy Halloween!! Here is Malcolm dressed as my mom”, the actress confirmed in a social media post at the time.

