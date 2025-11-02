Offset slapped with assault lawsuit by security guard

Los Angeles, Nov 2 (IANS) American rapper Offset is drawn into legal trouble. The rapper is allegedly being sued for allegedly attacking a security guard.

He is the subject of a lawsuit from Jim Sanchez, who has claimed the 33-year-old star lashed out when he was asked to show ID at a cannabis dispensary back in March, reports ‘Female First UK’.

In documents, accessed by TMZ, the security guard claimed he asked Offset for proof of identification, which prompted the rapper to become "hostile (and) verbally confrontational" before he allegedly "physically attacked Plaintiff by striking him in the face”.

Sanchez claimed a number of people with the rapper then piled in to "further assault and batter" him, with the incident leaving him with headaches and neck pain so severe that paramedics took him to hospital.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the man is suing for assault, battery and intentional affliction of emotional distress. While the ‘Jealousy’ hitmaker has yet to comment on the lawsuit, at the time of the incident, his spokesperson insisted the allegations were untrue, pointing out that as Offset had just got off a flight at nearby LAX airport, his identification was in his possession in the shop.

The rapper claimed he was in the process of presenting his ID when the security guard "aggressively rushed" him and alleged the man spat in his face, causing a fight to break out. And when more of the store's security team got involved, Offset allegedly punched the guard, who sprayed the star and his pals with mace.

Police were called to the scene but the group left. Meanwhile, the ‘Worth It’ hitmaker, who has Blossom, 13 months, Wave, four, and Kulture, seven, with estranged with Cardi B, as well as Kody, 10, Jordan, 15, and Kalea Marie, nine, from previous relationships, recently praised his mom for teaching him to instill "discipline" into his children.

Offset said on ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’, "My mom influenced me with raising my kids is just like discipline. First off, like when it comes to schooling, not like physical, no, but like when it comes to like schooling and helping my kids understand how important it is. Nothing is going to be given to you”.

Despite this, Offset acknowledged that his kids have a very different childhood compared to his own. He said, "My kids ... have a higher lifestyle”.

