Nushrratt Bharuccha, Soha Ali Khan starrer horror thriller Chhorii 2 to premiere on this OTT platform from April 11

Mumbai: The OTT giant Amazon Prime Video announced the premiere date of the much-awaited franchise horror thriller Chhorii 2, which stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Soha Ali Khan in the lead roles.

It is set to premiere worldwide on April 11, 2025. The much-awaited sequel is directed by Vishal Furia. Apart from the lead role, the film will also star Gashmeer Mahajani, Saurabh Goyal, Pallavi Ajay, Kuldeep Sareen, and Hardika Sharma in key roles.

Following the phenomenal success of 'Chhorii', which impressed viewers with its spine-chilling story and deep-rooted folklore, the sequel promises to push the boundaries of supernatural horror, fear, and suspense with a riveting tale of a mother's battle against paranormal forces and societal evils.

Director of Content Licensing, Prime Video India, reflected on the success of the movie's first instalment and said that the sequel aims to take the creative vision of the film a step further.

"With Chhorii, we introduced audiences to a story that was deeply intriguing yet emotionally powerful. The film struck a perfect chord with cinephiles of the horror genre, blending fear with folklore in a way that felt fresh and authentic. With Chhorii 2, we are taking that creative vision further, crafting a sequel of the well-acclaimed franchise that is darker, more intense, and replete with more twists and turns." shared Manish Menghani, Director of Content Licensing, Prime Video India, in a press note.

The film is produced under the banner of T-Series, Abundantia Entertainment, Psych, and Tamarisk Lane Production. Vikram Malhotra, CEO of Abundantia Entertainment, shared the inspiration behind the formation of Chhorii 2 in a press note by the makers.

"The overwhelming love and appreciation for the first film encouraged us to expand this universe with Chhorii 2, where the horror intensifies, and the battle for survival becomes even more personal and dangerous. With Vishal at the helm, once again, Nushrratt returning as Sakshi and Soha joining the cast in a never-seen-before avatar, we can't wait for fans to witness the next chapter in this gripping saga."

The original film was directed by Vishal Furia and was released in 2021. (ANI)