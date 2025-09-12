Nushrratt Bharuccha shares an exciting sneak peek from her visit to Universal Studios

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Nushrrat Bharuccha is currently having the greatest time of her life at Universal Studios in Orlando. The actress gave a sneak peek into the good amount of fun she has been having at the iconic amusement park.

Through the videos and photos shared on her social media account, Nushrrat is making sure that her fans stay updated and feel thrilled and excited as well.

In the video shared by Nushrrat, you can see that the actress visited the Minion Land. She also seemed to have enjoyed the “Transformers 3D” ride, the “Despicable” ride, and the “Men in Black” alien attack ride and also visited the “Revenge of The Mummy” museum.

Looks like the actress is having a ball of a time. Nushrrat Bharuccha was seen dressed in a nude pink-coloured body corn top with denim shorts. She teamed it up with minimal accessories and also a smart cap and sports shoes.

A few weeks ago, the actress was seen visiting Mumbai's iconic pandal of Lalbaug Cha Raja. The "Pyaar Ka Punchnama" star posted an umpteen number of images and videos from her sacred visit. She captioned the post as, “Ganpati Bappa Morya #Blessed.”

In the video shared by her, the actress can be seen holding a coconut while standing right before the idol of Lord Ganesha. Bharucha is seen resting in a traditional purple outfit and looked extremely happy and was glowing upon seeking the blessings of Ganpati Bappa. On the professional front, Nushrratt Bharuccha is currently riding high on the success of her movie "Chhori 2".

The actress was last seen in her movie “Ufff Yeh Siyapaa”. The film has been directed by G Ashok and also starred Sohum Shah, Nora Fatehi, Omkar Kapoor, and Sharib Hashmi in its cast. The music of the movie was composed by AR Rahman and released in theatres on September 5, 2025.

–IANS