NTR Jr visits Udupi Temple with his mother, Rishab Shetty

Bengaluru: Superstar NTR Jr expressed his happiness upon fulfilling his mother's dream of visiting her hometown Kundapura and seeking darshan at Udupi Shri Krishna Matha Temple.

The mother-son duo was accompanied by 'Kantara' fame actor-director Rishab Shetty and filmmaker Prashanth Neel.

On Saturday, NTR Jr took to X and penned a heartfelt note. He said it's the "best gift" he could have given to her mother.

He wrote, "My mother's forever dream of bringing me to her hometown Kundapura and seeking darshan at Udupi Sri Krishna Matha has finally come true! To make it happen just before her birthday on September 2nd is the best gift I could give her. Thanks to @VKiragandur sir and my dearest friend Prashanth Neel for joining me and making this possible. A special thanks to my dear friend @shetty_rishab, whose presence and support made this moment incredibly special."



NTR Jr also shared pictures from his sacred visit.

In the pictures, they all can be seen happily posing in front of the temple.

Meanwhile, on the work front, NTR Jr is gearing up for the release of 'Devara: Part 1'. He recently completed shooting for the film.

Taking to X, NTR Jr, a few days ago, updated fans that he had finished the shoot for the film in Hyderabad.

"Just wrapped my final shot for Devara Part 1. What a wonderful journey it has been. I will miss the ocean of love and the incredible team. Can't wait for everyone to sail into the world crafted by Siva on the 27th of September," he wrote.

Directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's presentation, 'Devara: Part 1' is set to release on September 27, 2024.

The film also stars Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in significant roles.

NTR Jr is also collaborating with 'KGF' fame director Prashanth Neel for a new film.

Earlier this month, the #NTRNEEL team announced the project with an auspicious muhurat puja, which was attended by NTR Jr, Prashanth Neel, their families, and producers from NTR Arts and Mythri Movie Makers.

Produced by the prestigious Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts, "NTRNEEL" is set to be a grand spectacle.

NTR Jr also has YRF's Spy Universe movie, 'War 2' with Hrithik Roshan in his kitty.

