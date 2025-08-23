Nora Fatehi upcoming movie 'Ufff Yeh Siyapaa' has been shot without any dialogue

Mumbai, 23 August( IANS): Actress Nora Fatehi has shared some exciting details about her upciming movie "Ufff Yeh Siyapaa" through her social media account. Taking to her Instagram handle, Nora shared her first-look poster from the film. Dressed in a funky outfit, Nora is seen seated on a yellow scooty with bundles of Rs. 2000 seen scattered all around her. The scooty reminds us of the one seen in the Aamir Khan starrer "3 Idiots."

Her character's name in the movie is Kamini, a chaotic and confused neighbour.

Nora even shared a few stories on her Instagram account where she is seen talking elaborately about her movie with utmost zeal and excitement. She exclaimed that the movie was shot during the end of the pandemic and that it has been quite a while to the shoot. She also mentioned that the movie was shot without any dialogues and that she is extremely excited to see how the movie has turned out to be.

The other poster of the movie released by makers, features actress Nushrratt Bharuccha who has been introduced as a naive Indian married woman. Dressed in a simple saree, Nushrratt, on the poster can be seen sporting a mangalsutra, bangles, and a loose hairdo. The makers also shared the first look posters of the other cast too that feature actors Sohum Shah, Omkar Kapoor, and Sharib Hashmi. T

hrough the posters, it is established that Sohum will essay the character of Kesari Lal Singh, an employee at the electricity department and Omkar Kapoor will be seen in the role of a police officer. Every poster was captioned as, "Meet our silent heroes. #SiyapaaSquad,". The movie has been written and directed by G Ashok, and is produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under the banner of Luv Films.

The music of the movie has been composed by legendary music composer AR Rahman. The film is slated for a September 5 release.

-- IANS

rd/