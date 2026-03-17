Nora Fatehi song controversy: Kangana slams Bollywood, calls for enforcement of restrictions

Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Actress and politician Kangana Ranaut has reacted strongly to the controversy over actress Nora Fatehi’s song ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’.

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The actress spoke with the media outside the Parliament, and called out the Hindi film fraternity for “crossed all limits to achieve cheap PR tactics and attention-seeking”.

She told the media, “Bollywood has crossed all limits to achieve cheap PR tactics and attention-seeking. The whole country is criticizing them. But I don't think they have any shame. Because we have been listening to such songs since childhood”.

She called for enforcing some restrictions on Hindi cinema so that viewers can sit and watch the content with family.

She further mentioned, “This is not a big deal now. But they have been restricted in between. And now I think there should be more strictness for them. And it has become difficult to sit with the family and watch TV. So I think Bollywood should be restricted in some way”.

The latest controversy around Nora Fatehi centers on the song ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’ from the film ‘KD: The Devil’. Soon after release, the track drew widespread backlash for allegedly vulgar lyrics and suggestive choreography. Critics, including singer Armaan Malik, called the writing a “new low”, while social media users labeled the content inappropriate.

The issue escalated with legal complaints seeking a ban, citing concerns over its impact on minors and public decency. Amid mounting pressure, the makers reportedly pulled the song from YouTube, reflecting the growing tension between creative freedom and societal standards in mainstream Indian music.

Meanwhile, ‘KD: The Devil’ is directed by Prem. The film features Dhruva Sarja in the lead, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, and V. Ravichandran.

It is produced by KVN Productions and is planned as a multilingual release, including Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

--IANS

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