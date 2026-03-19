Nora Fatehi reacts to Shardul Pandit’s claim on actors’ power in projects: ‘At the end of the day I have to work’

Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi has responded to actor Shardul Pandit after he questioned her statement about ‘artists having limited power’ when it comes to projects in the entertainment industry, after receiving major backlash over her recent controversial song.

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Nora reacted to Shardul’s video and explained that while artists may have some influence, they mostly have to continue working within the system and therefore their say does not have any major impact.

Responding to Shardul’s remarks in the comments section, Nora wrote, “Hey! I hear you! And i appreciate ur take on this! Yes we have the power only to a certain extent. U had the power by not playing the song and i had the power by not promoting it on my platform! Thats it.”

“But no an artist like me dont have that power with filmmakers in the industry and it’s almost setting me up for a loss by even suggesting that. At the end of the day i have to work and live in this industry so theres only so much push back i can do (sic),” she added.

“I respect your view but we have to be practical. Take it up with the singer, lyricist and director producer of the project if you guys truly want a change.”

Earlier, Shardul had shared a video addressing Nora and the controversy surrounding the recently released song, Sarke Chunar.

In the clip, he praised Nora for owning up and speaking up against the alleged ban and criticism surrounding the track, but also disagreed with her claim that actors have little control over projects.

The caption accompanying his post read, “@norafatehi I hope this reaches you

I respect women and I DONT believe in CANCEL CULTURE. We are not against you , we had to take a stand as this song was promoting misogyny, vulgarity and disrespect.”

“And I hope you find strength to overcome your grief. However I would politely beg to differ “ Artists have a lof of power- I am glad you finally exercised it” . We will be more than happy to call out the makers but unfortunately face value is of Mr Dutt and You. However I would like to reassure you “ we are not against you- We are against the song.”

In the video, Shardul also stated that he refuses to believe that actors have no say in projects and said he does not “buy that argument”, further emphasising that artists definitely hold influence in shaping content.

The controversy comes after Nora, on Tuesday, took to her social media account to express her disappointment and apologise to fans over the backlash surrounding her recently released song.

The actress revealed that she had earlier warned the makers that the lyrics of the track could spark criticism and potentially affect her career.

But, according to Nora, her concerns were not taken into consideration and she had to continue with the project, further noting that at the end of the day she needs to work to sustain in Bollywood and for the sake of her career.

The song, which features Nora Fatehi alongside Sanjay Dutt, has reportedly been banned and removed from several official music platforms following criticism over its allegedly vulgar lyrics.

–IANS

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