Nora Fatehi delivers electrifying performance in the 'Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka' track from Thamma

Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) After "Tum Mere Na Huye, Na Sahi", the makers of Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer "Thamma" have unveiled the second track from the highly-awaited supernatural thriller, "Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka", featuring Nora Fatehi.

Nora received a lot of praise for her standout performance in the "Kamariya" song from another gem from the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, "Stree".

Blending the classic Bollywood charm with a modern pulse, "Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka" enjoys vibrant choreography by Vijay Ganguly.

The track has been voiced by the versatile Rashmeet Kaur, with lyrics penned by the legendary Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Spilling her excitement, Nora shared, "'Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka’ was an absolute thrill to perform. Feeling every beat and knowing the audience would want to groove along made it so exciting. This song is completely explosive and continues the era of high-energy performances and iconic Bollywood glamour — the same spirit the audience has always loved seeing from me. The choreography is powerful, the hook step is catchy, and every moment on set felt like moving to the heartbeat of the music itself."

Acclaimed composer duo Sachin-Jigar, who have provided the score for the upbeat number, added that exploring the different layers of the melody was truly exciting.

“We wanted this song to feel alive in every sense — the beat, the music, the way it moves with the performer. It’s about creating a track that energizes while retaining soul. Working with Rashmeet’s vocals and Nora’s performance brought that vision to life in a way that’s both stylish and expressive," they said.

On Sunday, Rashmika shared the story behind shooting the dance number

“Tum Mere Na Huye, Na Sahi", revealing that the location of the track was chosen spontaneously, and the shoot was concluded within just 3-4 days.

Taking to her Insta, the 'Pushpa' actress shared, "The story behind this song is that we were shooting at a very very stunning location for about 10-12 days and on the last day our producers and our director suddenly had a banging idea where they went like.. ‘wait, why don’t we shoot a song here..(dancing emoji) it’s a crazy cool location so why not’ and I was like whyyyyy notttttt and in about 3/4 days we made all of this possible..

and watching it at the end we were only massively surprised..(laughing and red heart emoji) (sic)"

