Nora Fatehi controversy: Actress says she flagged issue to director in early stages, distances herself from project

Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Actress Nora Fatehi, who is at the centre of the controversy surrounding her song ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’ from ‘KD: The Devil’, has reacted to the issue, and has ensured that she will be more careful and vigilant in picking and executing projects going forward.

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On Wednesday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a video of herself talking to the camera. She also revealed that she is currently grieving the loss of a friend, and was unaware of the issue.

She said, “I just want to come on here to discuss this controversy regarding the song. First of all, I'm in the middle of grieving a loss of one of my closest friends and I'm also in the middle of nowhere with no network so I haven't been able to see what's going on but I've gotten some updates today because I got a little bit of network so I do want to clarify a couple of things”.

She further mentioned, “One, I shot this song three years ago in a language called Kannada okay, which is a part of a different industry called Sandalwood, and I shot this song three years ago. I said yes to it because it was a part of a big film it was with a big icon Sanjay Dutt. Who would say no to work with him? He's such an icon and it was a remake of ‘Khal Nayak Hoon Main’, at least that's what I thought. When I'm on set shooting for this song I'm relying on the filmmakers to translate the song and that is what I go by. When they're translating the song nothing seemed inappropriate or vulgar when they were translating the song to me but then again I don't understand Kannada so I'm just relying with whatever they're telling me”.

The actress said that the makers have created a Hindi version of the song, and she agrees that dubbing the song in Hindi and having those lyrics are very inappropriate.

She went on, “I had no idea about that. They didn't take any approvals they didn't take any permission from me when I was invited for the launch at the event I sat there and I saw the Kannada version, which first of all I had a major issue with because they didn't take any approvals from me when they created that lyrical version they used very unflattering photos and if anyone knows me they know that I have to approve all my photos. They put this lyrical version without my approval and they put it out there”

She also shared that the makers created an image of me and Sanjay Dutt which was AI generated. The actress is against AI, and was already feeling “really irritated” at the event when she saw the song.

She continued, “I have to be respectful in the presence of the media, the filmmakers, and the people who give me opportunities. So, I have to carry myself in a certain way however internally I was really conflicted with what I was seeing. Then they played the Hindi version. I knew there will be issues because at least I understand Hindi. I told the director this is not going to be okay, this is this is going to get a lot of backlash. I disassociated myself with the project as you can see, I didn't promote it at all. I again flagged it to the director I said my image and reputation on the line. Here's the thing, artistes like me, who don't really have this backing, we're not nepo kids, we don't come with a certain power behind us. We're just individuals and the audience which is behind us”.

“On that note I will be more careful and I will be more strict moving forward and yeah I just want to say thank you for the backlash because of that I've they've been able to take it down so thank you”, she added.

--IANS

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