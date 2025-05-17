No update on #NTRNeel film for Jr NTR's birthday!

Chennai, May 17 (IANS) The makers of director Prasanth Neel's film, featuring Telugu star Jr NTR in the lead, have now announced that they will not be releasing any update on their film on May 20, the birthday of Jr NTR.

The film, which is being tentatively referred to as #NTRNEEL, has triggered huge expectations from fans and film buffs. Many fans had been hoping that the makers would drop an update on the film on May 20, to mark the birthday of actor Jr NTR.

However, on Saturday, the makers of the film confirmed that there will be no update from the #NTRNeel team, as the unit of NTR's much-awaited other film, War 2, will be putting out an update on that film. The team is planning to share a special update on an auspicious occasion in the future.

Announcing the same, the Makers wrote " We know how eager you are to celebrate the man who’s given us countless reasons to cheer… With the release of the #WAR2 content, we felt it’s best to let it have its moment —and save the #NTRNeel MASS MISSILE glimpse for a little later. This year, we’re fully dedicating the birthday celebrations of the Man of Masses, NTR, to #WAR2."

Directed by Prashanth Neel, this action-packed epic is set to hit theaters on June 25 next year. Fans are eagerly awaiting the film's arrival, as it will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam, ensuring a wide reach across audiences.

The film has been highly anticipated, with fans looking forward to seeing Jr NTR in a powerful role, as envisioned by Prashanth Neel. NTRNeel promises to deliver a thrilling combination of intense action and a captivating storyline, making it one of the most exciting releases of the year. The team has carefully chosen the perfect release date to unleash this action-packed storm in cinemas.

The film is being bankrolled by Kalyan Ram Nandamuri, Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili, and Hari Krishna Kosaraju under Mythri Movie Makers and NTR arts banner. Presented by Gulshan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar & T-Series Films. Bhuvan Gowda will handle the cinematography, while the sensational Ravi Basrur will score the music. Production design will be managed by Chalapathi. This monumental project brings together talented and ace technicians to create a mass cinematic extravaganza.

--IANS

mkr/