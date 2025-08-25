No Ganpati celebrations at Shilpa Shetty’s home this year

Mumbai Aug 25 (IANS) Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, known for her grand Ganpati celebrations every year, has shared that she will not be holding the festivities this time due “to a bereavement in the family.”

Shilpa, who every year welcomes Ganpati home with great fervour, devotion and love, took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a statement.

The statement read: “Dear friends, With deep grief we regret to inform you, Due to a bereavement in the family, this year we will not be holding our Ganpati celebrations.”

The actress said that she and her family will be observing a mourning period for 13 days.

“As per tradition, we will be observing a mourning period of 13 days and will therefore refrain from any religious festivities. We seek your understanding and prayers. With gratitude – The Kundra Family,” she wrote.

For the caption, Shilpa added: “Ganpati bappa morya, pudchyavarshi lav kar ya.”

On the acting front, Shilpa was last seen in “Sukhee” by Sonal Joshi in her directorial debut. A humorous slice-of-life tale about 38-year-old Punjabi housewife Sukhpreet "Sukhee" Kalra, who, sick of her routine existence, travels to Delhi to attend her high school reunion.

Sukhee relives her teenage years while experiencing a variety of things over the course of just seven days, emerging reignited, reborn, and making the hardest shift of her life—from being a wife and mother to being a woman once more.

She will next be seen in KD: The Devil, a Kannada action drama film directed by Prem. The film stars Dhruva Sarja in the titular role, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah and Nora Fatehi.

Meanwhile her husband, Raj Kundra will be seen in the Punjabi film “Mehar.”

“Mehar” is the moving story of Karamjit, a man from rural Punjab struggling to reclaim his lost dignity as a father, husband, and son. Life may have broken him, but with quiet determination, he rises again to prove his worth to his family.

