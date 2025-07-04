Nivin Pauly, Mamitha Baiju to play lead in director Girish's 'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit'

Chennai, July 4 (IANS)Actors Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju will play the lead in director Girish AD's upcoming Malayalam film that's now been titled 'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit', its makers announced on Friday.

The film is to be produced by Bhavana Studios, which is known for having produced superhit Malayalam films like Premalu and Kumbalangi Nights.

Actor Nivin took to his X timeline to share the announcement. He wrote, "This one’s for you! Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. Teaming up with Girish AD and Mamitha Baiju. A Bhavana Studios production."

The story of the film, which is backed by a talented team on board, has been penned by director Girish AD along with Kiran Josey.

Cinematography for the film will be by Ajmal Sabu while music for the film is to be scored by Vishnu Vijay. Akash Joseph Varghese has been roped in as the editor for the film, which is to be distributed by Bhavana.

Stating that this film was going to be "very special", Nivin disclosed that production for the film would kick off in September this year.

The announcement has left fans of Nivin Pauly super thrilled as the actor has been consistently announcing a list of films, each of which are distinctly different from one another.

Apart from Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, which will be a romantic drama, Nivin Pauly has a series of films lined up, including 'Sarvam Maya' which will be a horror comedy directed by Akhil Sathyan and the Tamil film 'Benz', in which he plays the antagonist.

Meanwhile, the production house Bhavana Studios, in its announcement, confirmed that Bethlehem Kudumba Unit would be a romantic tale. For the unaware, Bhavana Studios is a company partnered by director Dileesh Pothan, actor Fahadh Faasil and scenarist Syam Pushkaran.

