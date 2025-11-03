Nitish Bharadwaj mourns the loss of his on-screen mother, Daya Dongre

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Veteran actor Nitish Bharadwaj, popularly known for his iconic portrayal of Lord Krishna in B.R. Chopra's 'Mahabharat', took to his social media account in penning an emotional tribute to veteran actress Daya Dongre, who recently passed away.

In a heartfelt post, Bharadwaj, remembering her as his "second mother", expressed sorrow over her demise.

He also recalled the warmth and affection she had showered on him both on and off screen, especially during his Marathi movie, 'Khatyal Sasu Nathal Soon', released in 1987, with her.

The movie starred Laxmikant Berde, Varsha Usgaonkar, Nitish Bharadwaj, Daya Dongre, and Prema Kiran in key roles in the movie.

Nitish revealed that Daya Mavshi had played his mother in his very first feature film and had since remained a constant presence in his life.

"I mourn the absence of my 2nd mother, who always kept in touch to know my welfare," he wrote.

"On screen she was irrational & unfair, but in person, a gentle soul who made many tasty meals for me, standing in the kitchen of her Mahim home. I just had to tell her what I felt like eating & it would be there."

Sharing fond memories, the actor recalled how Daya Mavshi continued to treat him like her own son even after the film's completion.

"She was the only person who could scold me after my mother passed away," he wrote, underlining the special bond they shared.

Reflecting on the loss, Bharadwaj expressed, "I do understand the philosophy behind death, but loss of mothers leaves an irreplaceable void… Today my heart sinks yet again."

The actor then wrote, "I mourn her absence with the Dongre-Dandekar families and pray that her soul attains SAD-GATI. Love you, Mavshi."

Nitish Bharadwaj's post was flooded with a lot of comments from fans and industry colleagues, who expressed their condolences in the comments.

--IANS

rd/khz