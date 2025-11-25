Nitin Mukesh pays musical tribute to late star Dharmendra with song from his debut film

Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Veteran singer Nitin Mukesh paid an emotional tribute to the late star Dharmendra by sharing a video of himself singing “Mujhko Is Raat Ki Tanhai Mein,” the classic number from the actor’s 1960 debut film Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere.

Taking to Instagram, Nitin Mukesh shared a video of himself crooning the number “Mujhko Is Raat Ki Tanhai Mein” originally sung by legendary singer Mukesh from Dharmendra’s debut film Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere, which was released in 1960.

Taking to the caption section, Nitin recalled that the track held a special place in his family’s history.

“THIS SONG BECOMES ALL THE MORE POIGNANT TODAY…SURELY ONE OF THE MOST RESPECTED AND ADORED “GENTLEMAN” STARS IN THE GALAXY…”

He added that his father, the legendary singer Mukesh, was the one who originally sang the number, which was the first song ever filmed on Dharmendra.

Nitin Mukesh added: MY BELOVED PAPA SANG THIS SONG…THE FIRST EVER TO BE FILMED ON HIM… WILL MISS U DHARAM JI….”

“Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere” was directed by Arjun Hingorani. The film stars Balraj Sahni, Dharmendra and Kumkum. The film followed Panchu and Ashok living a mere hand-to-mouth existence by selling petty goods or getting involved in pick-pocketing. Their life takes a drastic turn after they fall in love and get married.

Dharmendra breathed his last on November 24. He was recently hospitalised at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after reportedly complaining of breathlessness. After getting the necessary treatment, he was discharged on November 12 and continued his recovery at home.

On the professional front, Dharmendra was last seen in the movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya in 2024. The movie starred actors Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

The late star will be seen posthumously in the movie 'Ikkis', directed by ace director Sriram Raghavan. It also stars Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia. The movie is a war drama based on the life of Arun Khetarpal, the youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient.

Talking about late singer Mukesh, he was considered to be one of the most popular and acclaimed playback singers of the Hindi film industry. Among the numerous nominations and awards he won, his song "Kai Baar Yuhi Dekha Hai" from the film Rajnigandha won him the National Film Award for Best Male Playback Singer.

Mukesh was also popular as being the voice of actors Raj Kapoor, Manoj Kumar, Feroz Khan, Sunil Dutt and Dilip Kumar. Mukesh died of a heart attack in 1976 in Detroit, Michigan, USA, where he had gone to perform in a concert.

