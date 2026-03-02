Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is grateful for doing what she ‘absolutely’ loves

Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) Actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is feeling immensely grateful to be able to do what she “absolutely” loves as she packed up work post-shooting.

Nimrit took to Instagram stories, where she shared a video of herself going back home after work in the morning.

She captioned: “And just like that, grateful for another day of doing what I absolutely love

#packup.”

The actress had earlier shared a mirror selfie of herself where she had mentioned that she is all set for another night of “dancing and sore muscles”.

She then shared a video of her putting ice on her face before dolling up and called it her “favourite pre-makeup ritual.”

Nimrit had also posted a video from the sets featuring four adorable little puppies. The actress did not reveal what she was shooting for.

However, in February it was reported that the actress is set to explore a gripping new space with the series Ab Hoga Hisaab. Ab Hoga Hisaab is a high-stakes thriller rooted in a strong Punjabi backdrop. The series also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Shaheer Shaikh, and Mouni Roy,

Produced by Arré Studio and directed by Divyanshu Malhotra, Ab Hoga Hisaab is a whodunnit revenge drama that delves into complex human emotions, power dynamics, and hidden motives. Nimrit will be seen in a pivotal role that plays a crucial part in the narrative, adding depth and intrigue to the unfolding mystery.

She was recently seen in the Punjabi film ‘Shaunki Sardar” starring Guru Randhawa, Babbu Maan and Guggu Gill.

Directed by Dheeraj Kedarnath Rattan, 'Shaunki Sardar' is produced by Ishaan Kapoor, Shah Jandiali, and Dharminder Bataouli. The film arrived in cinemas on May 16, 2025.

The film followed the story of three men, who are bound by passion for fine dressing, adventure, and an unshakable moral code. Shamsher becomes a dreaded encounter specialist, while Karan, known for his fiery temper, never backs down from a fight. When Jagir returns from jail, he finds his proteges have grown into his equals, and as they navigate their entangled past.

After starting her career in modeling and winning the Femina Miss Manipur title in 2018, Nimrit first featured in B Praak's music video Masstaani. She gained fame after featuring in the daily soap Choti Sarrdaarni in 2019.

In 2021, she appeared in Bannet Dosanjh's music video titled Serious. From 2022 to 2023, she was seen in Bigg Boss 16. In 2024, she participated as a contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

--IANS

dc/