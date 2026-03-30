Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia ‘felt cute’ with Krishna Shroff in playful reunion clip

Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) Actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia shared a playful glimpse of her reunion with friend and “The 50” star Krishna Shroff, saying they “felt cute” as the two indulged in light-hearted banter during a candid clip from their live session.

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Nimrit took to her Instagram stories section, where she shared an “awkard” video of herself along with Krishna, daughter of veteran star Jackie Shroff.

In the video, Nimrit is heard saying, “One year later,” hinting at the time gone by, while Krishna adds, “And we are back baby,” setting the tone for their fun exchange. As Nimrit mentions, “We do meet and vacation,” Krishna quickly cuts in with a cheeky correction, “1 vacation,” leaving both in splits.

Nimrit captioned the clip: “We felt cute that’s reason good enough. #snippetsfromourrandomlive.”

In February it was reported that Nimrit is set to explore a gripping new space with the series Ab Hoga Hisaab. Ab Hoga Hisaab is a high-stakes thriller rooted in a strong Punjabi backdrop. The series also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Shaheer Shaikh, and Mouni Roy,

Produced by Arré Studio and directed by Divyanshu Malhotra, Ab Hoga Hisaab is a whodunnit revenge drama that delves into complex human emotions, power dynamics, and hidden motives. Nimrit will be seen in a pivotal role that plays a crucial part in the narrative, adding depth and intrigue to the unfolding mystery.

Nimrit was recently seen in the Punjabi film ‘Shaunki Sardar” starring Guru Randhawa, Babbu Maan and Guggu Gill.

Directed by Dheeraj Kedarnath Rattan, 'Shaunki Sardar' is produced by Ishaan Kapoor, Shah Jandiali, and Dharminder Bataouli. The film arrived in cinemas on May 16, 2025.

The film followed the story of three men, who are bound by passion for fine dressing, adventure, and an unshakable moral code. Shamsher becomes a dreaded encounter specialist, while Karan, known for his fiery temper, never backs down from a fight. When Jagir returns from jail, he finds his proteges have grown into his equals, and as they navigate their entangled past.

After starting her career in modeling and winning the Femina Miss Manipur title in 2018, Nimrit first featured in B Praak's music video Masstaani. She gained fame after featuring in the daily soap Choti Sarrdaarni in 2019.

In 2021, she appeared in Bannet Dosanjh's music video titled Serious. From 2022 to 2023, she was seen in Bigg Boss 16. In 2024, she participated as a contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

--IANS

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